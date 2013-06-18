CHART: U.S. E-commerce Traffic Is Nearly Majority Mobile

Smartphone and tablets combine for a 48% share of time spent on U.S. retail properties, according to a new report from comScore.



That mirrors mobile’s share of overall U.S. Internet usage, which also stood at 48%.

Another recent study, from Monetate, found that mobile accounted for 21% of global e-commerce traffic, suggesting that the U.S. is ahead of the curve in terms of channeling online commerce activity through mobile.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we examine the main reasons why mobile commerce is exploding, and dig deeper into the numbers underpinning the explosive growth. We specifically analyse the new mobile merchandising trends — like mobile catalogues and coupons – that are contributing to this growth.

Here’s a breakdown of time spent by device on U.S. retail properties’ destinations:

Interestingly, despite their reputation as potent commerce devices, tablet’s share of traffic didn’t overindex its ownership. If anything, given that there are now 80 million or so tablet owners in the U.S., it actually underindexed ownership levels. That finding echoes comScore’s statistic that smartphone shoppers actually spent more over the course of the quarter than those on tablets.

Despite the influx of mobile shoppers, however, desktop users still spend the most. Desktop shoppers spent $274 in the first quarter, versus $139 for smartphone and $91 for tablet-based shoppers.

Overall, U.S. mobile commerce was $6.4 billion in the first quarter, a 59% increase from a year prior. Mobile now represents 11% of U.S. e-commerce spend, up from 8% a year ago.

