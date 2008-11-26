E-Commerce Shrinks For The First Time

For the first time since e-commerce took off, it’s down this year. From Nov. 1 through 23, consumers spent $8.19 billion, according to comScore, via Bits. That’s down 4% from the same time last year — the first time that’s happened.



Bits: ComScore will also release its annual prediction for the entire holiday season on Tuesday, after some internal wrangling over whether to hold back the number because of too many unknown factors this year. The data firm is predicting that the overall holiday shopping season will improve slightly in December and end up at the same level as last year. In November and December of 2007, the e-commerce market grew by 19 per cent from the previous year.

Update: As readers point out, this does take into account that Thanksgiving/Black Friday was a week earlier last year, which could have otherwise given an unfair comparison. From comScore’s release: “Corresponding days based on equivalent shopping days prior to Thanksgiving (October 27 thru November 18, 2007).” The NYT, which seems to have had an exclusive on the report before comScore released it, did not point this out, which is why it was left out of our initial report.

See Also:

Depression 2.0 Comes To eCommerce

eCommerce Growth Screeches To A Halt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.