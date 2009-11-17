E-Commerce Shoppers Up 20% In Q309

The number of people buying goods online increased about 20% during Q309, according to Comscore.



At the same time spending per buyer decreased significantly, driving modest overall e-commerce declines.

Despite overall revenue declines, the fact that buyers increased during the period suggests that e-commerce remains a secular growth story and is on track to return to double-digit growth once the economy moves further into a recovery.

