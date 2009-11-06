E-Commerce Sales Are Down For The Second Straight Quarter

Retail E-Commerce totaled $29.6 billion in the third quarter, a 2% drop compared to a year ago, says comScore.



This is the second straight quarter E-Commerce has been down, which has never happened before.

Gian Fulgoni, comScore’s chairman says in the release, “The good news is that these declines may finally be in our rear view mirror, as we anticipate marginally positive growth for the fourth quarter.”

Also in the release, comScore says more E-Commerce sales include free shipping, going from from 31% of sales in Q1 2008 to 42% in Q3 2009.

