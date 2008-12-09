E-Commerce Picking Up In December After Terrible November

Are things looking up a little bit for online retailers? Black Friday e-commerce sales were essentially flat from last year — up only 1%, in an industry to accustomed to double-digit annual growth. But online sales have stayed up since Cyber Monday (Dec. 1), with e-commerce up 9% y/y since then.



Of course, the somewhat better sales aren’t being spread around evenly. ComScore’s winners:

Amazon (AMZN), visitors up 10%

Wal-Mart (WMT), visitors up 7%

Apple (AAPL), visitors up 29%

Consumer electronics, sales up 24%

Video games, sales up 9%

And losers:

eBay (EBAY), visitors down 9%

Dell (DELL), visitors down 17%

Jewelry, sales down 22%

Music, movies, and videos, sales down 24%

But the experts don’t always agree — while comScore’s figures are generally well-regarded, the New York Times is reporting figures from Chase Paymentech suggesting Cyber Monday’s sales were only up less than 1%.

See Also:

Black Friday E-Commerce Sales Up 1%: ComScore

Black Friday Traffic Surge Overloads Amazon’s Surge-Proof Servers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.