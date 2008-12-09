E-Commerce Picking Up In December After Terrible November

Are things looking up a little bit for online retailers? Black Friday e-commerce sales were essentially flat from last year — up only 1%, in an industry to accustomed to double-digit annual growth. But online sales have stayed up since Cyber Monday (Dec. 1), with e-commerce up 9% y/y since then.
Of course, the somewhat better sales aren’t being spread around evenly. ComScore’s winners:
- Amazon (AMZN), visitors up 10%
- Wal-Mart (WMT), visitors up 7%
- Apple (AAPL), visitors up 29%
- Consumer electronics, sales up 24%
- Video games, sales up 9%
And losers:
- eBay (EBAY), visitors down 9%
- Dell (DELL), visitors down 17%
- Jewelry, sales down 22%
- Music, movies, and videos, sales down 24%
But the experts don’t always agree — while comScore’s figures are generally well-regarded, the New York Times is reporting figures from Chase Paymentech suggesting Cyber Monday’s sales were only up less than 1%.
