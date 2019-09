E-Commerce has average annual growth of 21% since 2001, well ahead of total US retail spend growth of about 4% per year.



As a result, e-commerce share of total US retail spend increased to 3.3% in 2008 from 1.1% in 2001. We expect this trend to continue over the next 3-5 years.

