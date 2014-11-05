THE FUTURE OF GROCERY SHOPPING: 2014 [SLIDE DECK]

Cooper Smith
Bii retail sales volumeBI Intelligence

Since the early days of the internet, entrepreneurs have dreamed of moving grocery shopping online. It’s finally starting to happen.

We’ve created these slides to preview our report on how e-commerce is finally beginning to carve up the groceries market, the biggest untapped e-commerce opportunity. Americans spend $US600 billion a year on groceries, the largest retail category by far. Less than 1% of those sales occur online. Same-day delivery services, specialty grocers, and meal-preparation businesses will drive fast growth in online groceries — much faster rate than offline.

BI Intelligence is a research and analysis service focused on e-commerce, mobile computing, digital media, and payments. Only subscribers can download the full report on e-commerce groceries as well as the individual charts and datasets in Excel, along with the PowerPoint version of this deck. Please sign up for a free trial here.

Like This Deck? Sign Up For A Free Trial To BI Intelligence Below!

Please sign up for a free trial here. Only subscribers can download the PowerPoint, Excel files, and the full PDF version of this report.

Like This Deck? Sign Up For A Free Trial To BI Intelligence Below!

Please sign up for a free trial here. Only subscribers can download the PowerPoint, Excel files, and the full PDF version of this report.

Enjoyed This Deck? Sign Up For A Free Trial To BI Intelligence Below!

Please sign up for a free trial here. Only subscribers can download the PowerPoint, Excel files, and the full PDF version of this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.