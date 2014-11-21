THE SAME-DAY DELIVERY REPORT: E-Commerce Companies Are Racing To Give Shoppers 'Instant Gratification'

BI Intelligence People are willing to pay for same-day delivery of gifts and big-ticket tech items.

Same-day delivery is an area of intense competition in e-commerce. In the past, the idea of providing instant gratification to online shoppers seemed too expensive and complex in terms of shipping and fulfillment.

But new consumer behaviours and expectations are changing the equation. E-commerce companies believe they can finally persuade customers to pay a fair price for virtually instant delivery, while bypassing traditional logistics channels.

In a new report, BI Intelligence takes an exhaustive look at the same-day delivery market, sizing the percentage of people who will purchase goods to be delivered the same-day this year. We examine who is the target customer for same-day delivery, the markets where these services have the best chance of taking off, and assess how each of the many new same-day delivery entrants compares to the others.

Here are some of the key insights as to why consumers are ready for a same-day delivery market:

In full, the report:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

