Here's Why E-Commerce Companies Are Pouring Investment Into Same-Day Delivery Schemes

BI Intelligence People are willing to pay for same-day delivery of gifts and big-ticket tech items.

Same-day delivery is an area of intense competition in e-commerce. In the past, the idea of powering instant gratification seemed too expensive and complex.

But new consumer needs, behaviours, and expectations are changing the equation. E-commerce companies believe they can finally persuade customers to pay a fair price for virtually instant delivery, which bypasses traditional logistics channels.

In a new report, BI Intelligence takes an exhaustive look at the same-day delivery market, sizing the percentage of people who will purchase goods to be delivered the same-day this year. We uncover the demographics of same-day delivery customers, the markets where these services have the best chance of taking off, and assess how each of the many new same-day delivery entrants compares to the others.

Here are some of the key insights as to why consumers are ready for a same-day delivery market:

In full, the report:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

