TBI Research E-Commerce Charts

Since 1995, when Amazon first launched as an online bookstore, e-commerce sales have grown consistently as a percentage of total US retail sales, representing 3.8% of total US retail sales by the end of 2008. The industry has experienced impressive growth, averaging 22% growth per year from 2000 to 2008 (versus about 4% for overall US retail growth).

Despite 2008 being one of the deepest recessions on record e-commerce managed to grow over 4%. Industry revenue declined through the first half of 2009, but returned to growth during Q3 and Q4 driven by holiday shopping. Most analysts expect e-commerce to return to double-digit growth in 2010.

Annual E-Commerce Revenue

Quarterly E-Commerce Revenue

E-Books Revenue Reached $100 Million In 2008

E-Commerce Is Increasing Its Share Of Total US Retail Spend

Education Books Account For 39% Of Total Book Industry Sales, But Only 15% Of E-Book Sales

Students Are Becomingly Increasingly Mobile With Their Studies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.