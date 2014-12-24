E-COMMERCE BENCHMARKS REVEALED: How Top Retailers Stack Up On Mobile And The Web

As shopping shifts to the web and mobile, retailers need to be increasingly mindful of the different e-commerce channels and how their services and sites stack up against those of competitors, and the industry at large.

A few key performance indicators, or KPIs, allow retailers to benchmark themselves in specific areas of online commerce. Identifying the right areas for improvement can help businesses adjust and capture a larger share of the e-commerce and retail market.

In a new report, BI Intelligence, measures retailers on a variety of KPIs, including desktop and mobile site performance, app ratings, and the number of payment and shipping options offered to online customers.

Access the Full Report by Signing Up For A Risk Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key findings in the report:

In full, the report indexes retailers on:

For full access to all of BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis on the e-commerce industry — including downloadable Excel files — sign up for a risk-free trial.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.