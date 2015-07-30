E-COMMERCE AND THE FUTURE OF RETAIL: 2015 [SLIDE DECK]

The retail sector is undergoing a major transformation driven by digital. Technology is changing the way people shop, as well as how retailers operate.
BI Intelligence has created a slide deck highlighting the biggest e-commerce trends in retail. Some of the topics we cover in the deck include:
- The size of the retail and e-commerce markets.
- The breakdown of e-commerce sales by product category.
- How legacy retailers are faring.
- New e-commerce players.
- Disrupting last-mile delivery.
The companies mentioned in this year’s presentation include:
Walmart, Target, Amazon, eBay, Google, Uber, JCPenney, Gap, Kroger, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Safeway, SuperValu, Albertsons, Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Plated, Instacart, FreshDirect, Peapod, Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, Birchbox, Olay, L’Oreal, Avon, Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, Sephora, Postmates, FedEx, UPS, US Postal Service
BI Intelligence is a research and analysis service focused on mobile computing, digital media, payments, and e-commerce. Only subscribers can download the individual charts and datasets in Excel, along with the PowerPoint and PDF versions of this deck. Please sign up here.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
