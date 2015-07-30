E-COMMERCE AND THE FUTURE OF RETAIL: 2015 [SLIDE DECK]

The retail sector is undergoing a major transformation driven by digital. Technology is changing the way people shop, as well as how retailers operate.

BI Intelligence has created a slide deck highlighting the biggest e-commerce trends in retail. Some of the topics we cover in the deck include:

The size of the retail and e-commerce markets.

The breakdown of e-commerce sales by product category.

How legacy retailers are faring.

New e-commerce players.

Disrupting last-mile delivery.

The companies mentioned in this year’s presentation include:

Walmart, Target, Amazon, eBay, Google, Uber, JCPenney, Gap, Kroger, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Safeway, SuperValu, Albertsons, Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Plated, Instacart, FreshDirect, Peapod, Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, Birchbox, Olay, L’Oreal, Avon, Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, Sephora, Postmates, FedEx, UPS, US Postal Service

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.