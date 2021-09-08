JOIN OUR LIVE EVENT ON SEPTEMBER 16: The future of Amazon, Instacart, and Walmart advertising

From left: Lauren Picasso, CEO and founder of Cure Hydration, Connor Folley, VP of Jungle Scout, Elizabeth Marsten, senior director of marketplace strategic services at Tinuiti, and Kiri Masters, CEO of Bobsled Marketing Cure Hydration; Jungle Scout; Tinuiti; Bobsled Marketing; Insider

Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and other retailers are looking to grow their advertising businesses.

Retailers want a big chunk of advertising dollars.

Amazon has long dominated ad budgets that big brands like Procter & Gamble and Unilever put into promoting their products on e-commerce platforms, but a growing crop of retailers including are now fighting for ad budgets.

Walmart, Target, Walgreens and marketplaces like Instacart and Gopuff have all ramped up their advertising businesses in the past year as a way to chip into Amazon’s ad business and offset thin retail margins.

EMarketer estimated that e-commerce advertising was a$US17.4 ($AU24) billion industry in the US last year.

Meet our panelists:

Lauren Picasso is the CEO and founder of Cure Hydration

Topics to be discussed include:

How to pick an e-commerce platform for advertising

What are the tactics that Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and others are using to win more ad dollars

How advertisers measure ad performance on e-commerce platforms

What to expect for holiday 2021 advertising plans

The experts will also be taking audience questions live.