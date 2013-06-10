An E-Cigarette Company Wants To Make Smoking Socially Acceptable Again

A new campaign from Denver-based Cultivator Advertising & Design for e-cigarette company FIN Branding Group touts the brand’s smokeless, tobacco-free cigarette. A new commercial entitled “Rewrite the Rules” aims to illustrate that e-cigarettes are acceptable in places were regular cigarettes are not; in bars, bowling alleys, the office and restaurants.



Two versions were created because even though e-cigarettes only emit water vapor, some broadcasters do not allow images of the vapor on air.

The campaign targets current adult smokers and will run nationally on cable channels including ESPN, Comedy Central, Discovery, FX, History, AMC, Speed, SyFy, TNT, Game Show Network, ReelzChannel, OWN, Velocity, ION Network, Military Channel, among many others. It will also appear online, on networked financial, fashion, sports, fitness and entertainment media websites, plus Facebook, YouTube. Additional support media include radio, magazines and newspaper (with couponing). The media agency is Women’s Marketing, Inc., in Atlanta.

This post originally appeared on AdRants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.