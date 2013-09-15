E-cigarettes Offer Such A Glamourous Side To Smoking, Even Cigarette Companies Want In

Getty/ Joe Raedle

The threat of extinction continues to be felt by traditional cigarettes, as the popularity of electronic cigarettes creates a new market for users wanting to pimp out their e-cig.

With numerous gadgets such as flavoured e-liquids, e-cigarette holders and luxury ‘drip tips’ ready available to customise the e-cigarette, giant cigarette companies like Philip Morris USA are planning to launch their own e-cigarette brand, MarkTen.

But these trinkets don’t come cheap. According to the SMH, one enthusiast spent $1000 for the ‘Cadillac’ of tanks.

“When you consider I was spending almost $300 a week on cigarettes, I view it as a good investment,” he said.

If trends continue the hardline approach to anti-smoking reforms introduced by the previous Labor government could pay off. The SMH reports that at least three Australian online suppliers have emerged in the past month.

One supplier has said, “We wanted to find the prettiest, most girly vaping products out there! If it has bling, glitter or pretty colours, if it’s glamorous, stylish, cute or cool then we want it for the store and for ourselves, too.”

Read more here.

