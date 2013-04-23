Dzhokhar Tsarnev Tweeted About 'Breaking Bad' And Other TV Shows He Liked

Aly Weisman

Boston bombing suspect Dzohkhar Tsarnev was an active Tweeter, posting things like “I’m a stress free kind of guy” even after the marathon attack.

Tsarnev often tweeted about pop culture, especially his TV preferences.

The 19-year-old recently had a conversation about liking FX’s “Breaking Bad” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Twitter.com/J_tsarHe tweeted about “Breaking Bad” several times: 

He also mentioned other shows he watches:

And even made a reference to Broadway show, “Rent”:

There is one network he specifically mentioned he does not like:

And a movie he isn’t a fan of:

