Dzhokhar Tsarnev Tweeted About 'Breaking Bad' And Other TV Shows He Liked

Boston bombing suspect Dzohkhar Tsarnev was an active Tweeter, posting things like “I’m a stress free kind of guy” even after the marathon attack.
Tsarnev often tweeted about pop culture, especially his TV preferences.
The 19-year-old recently had a conversation about liking FX’s “Breaking Bad” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
Twitter.com/J_tsarHe tweeted about “Breaking Bad” several times:
— Jahar (@J_tsar) January 16, 2013
He also mentioned other shows he watches:
— Jahar (@J_tsar) March 25, 2013
Chappelles show is on #theniggerfamily #throwback
— Jahar (@J_tsar) March 11, 2013
And even made a reference to Broadway show, “Rent”:
Five hundred 20 five thousand six hundred miiinutes
— Jahar (@J_tsar) March 28, 2013
There is one network he specifically mentioned he does not like:
MTV is garbage
— Jahar (@J_tsar) February 27, 2013
people that say “I hate posts about religion like stop trying to convert me” and then go on to post some shit about jersey shore #ihateyou
— Jahar (@J_tsar) March 11, 2013
And a movie he isn’t a fan of:
While watching the titanic, only the guys in the room pulled out their phones or stopped paying attention right before jacks death #soft
— Jahar (@J_tsar) January 11, 2013
