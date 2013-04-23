Dzhokhar Tsarnev Tweeted About 'Breaking Bad' And Other TV Shows He Liked

Boston bombing suspect Dzohkhar Tsarnev was an active Tweeter, posting things like “I’m a stress free kind of guy” even after the marathon attack.



Tsarnev often tweeted about pop culture, especially his TV preferences.

The 19-year-old recently had a conversation about liking FX’s “Breaking Bad” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Twitter.com/J_tsarHe tweeted about “Breaking Bad” several times:

He also mentioned other shows he watches:

And even made a reference to Broadway show, “Rent”:

Five hundred 20 five thousand six hundred miiinutes — Jahar (@J_tsar) March 28, 2013

There is one network he specifically mentioned he does not like:

MTV is garbage — Jahar (@J_tsar) February 27, 2013

people that say “I hate posts about religion like stop trying to convert me” and then go on to post some shit about jersey shore #ihateyou — Jahar (@J_tsar) March 11, 2013

And a movie he isn’t a fan of:

While watching the titanic, only the guys in the room pulled out their phones or stopped paying attention right before jacks death #soft — Jahar (@J_tsar) January 11, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.