Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Apparently Tweeted 'Stay Safe People' On Day Of The Bombing

A Twitter account being linked to Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, “Suspect 2” in the Boston bombings tweeted a reference to a song sampled by Jay-Z, with a warning to “stay safe people”, on the day of the bombing.



Ain’t no love in the heart of the city, stay safe people — Jahar (@J_tsar) April 16, 2013

@J_tsar appears to have been first mentioned today by Bro Bible. Adrian Chen of Gawker has a good post that puts forward a lot of evidence linking the account to Dzhokhar (for example, he was said to go by Jahar as his name was too hard to pronounce).

This account tweeted multiple times after the bombings, sometimes in reaction to stories about the bombings.

There have been no tweets from the account since April 17.

