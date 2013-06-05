Boston Bombing Suspect's Mother Releases Recording Of Son's Prison Phone Call

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the younger suspect in April’s Boston marathon bombings, is allowed to call his family in Dagestan once a month.



Nick Sturdee, a reporter for the UK’s Channel 4, was recently spending time with the Tsarnaev family. Dzokhar’s mother, Zubeidat, played him a recording she had made of one of their phone calls.

In the phone call Dzhokhar pleads with his mother not to worry, and says that he is already eating, having been served chicken and rice. It is the first time Dzhokhar’s voice has been heard publicly since the attacks.

Zubeidat also explains that her son has been receiving financial donations from supporters, totaling $8,000 so far.

You can see the phone call in Channel 4’s report below:



