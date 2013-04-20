Friend Of Accused Bomber Was Completely Shocked By The News [VIDEO]

Zollo Kanno-Youngs, an aspiring journalist and friend of accused Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, says in an interview with Boston Globe that he was so sure his friend was innocent that he tried to contact him to let him know he looked like the FBI suspect.



Kanno-Youngs said he was “good friends” with Tasarnaev from freshman year of high school, and lived just a couple of blocks away from him.

He added that his friend was a guy with “full potential” and this was “the most shocking news we’ve heard in a while”.



Earlier today radio host Robin Young tweeted an image that appears to show Tsarnaev with her nephew Kanno-Youngs:

My beloved nephew on right, djohar tsarnaev on left, happy cambridge Rindge and Latin grads.heartbreaking twitter.com/hereandnowrobi… — Robin Young (@hereandnowrobin) April 19, 2013

