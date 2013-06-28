Prosecutors Reveal The Extremist Publications Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Kept On His Computer

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev downloaded and read radical literature that glorified jihad before the Boston bombings, according to a 74-page indictment that was handed down Thursday.



We already knew that Tsarnaev had allegedly used the radical Islamist magazine “Inspire” to learn how to make the bombs used in the Boston attacks. But the indictment states that more extremist literature was found on Dzhokhar’s computer, giving some credence to the theory that Dzhokhar and older brother Tamerlan were mostly self-radicalized in the U.S.

Here’s what the indictment says authorities found on Dzhokhar’s computer:

Anwar Al-Awlaki has also been linked to Inspire magazine. It is said to be his project.

Other publications advocating for violence were also found on Dzhokhar’s computer:

There’s also a reference to Inspire magazine:

The note Dzhokhar reportedly scribbled on the inside of the boat he was hiding in seems to jive with the ideas in the publications he was reading.

Here’s the rest of the indictment:

Dhokhar Tsarnaev Indictment

