U.S. Will Seek Death Penalty For Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Suspected Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will face the death penalty if convicted of carrying out the April attack, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced Thursday.

Attorney General Eric Holder released this statement: “After consideration of the relevant facts, the applicable regulations and the submissions made by the defendant’s counsel, I have determined that the United States will seek the death penalty in this matter. The nature of the conduct at issue and the resultant harm compel this decision.”

The Boston Marathon bombing attack killed three people and wounded 260 others in April. Dzhokhar, a native of Russia, is suspected of carrying out the attack with his older brother Tamerlan, who died in a shootout with police.

Judy Clarke, a lawyer known for saving clients from the death penalty, is representing Tsarnaev. The defence team might argue that Tsarnaev, who was 19 years old at the time of the attack, was under the influence of Tamerlan, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors note in a court filing that Tsarnaev has shown no remorse for the attacks and has “made statements suggesting that others would be justified in committing additional acts of violence and terrorism against the United States.”

The U.S. Attorney’s filing is below:

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev death penalty filing

