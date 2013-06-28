Here's What The Boston Bombing Suspect Scribbled Inside A Boat Before His Capture

An indictment has been handed down against 19-year-old Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.



The documents contain details about what Tsarnaev scribbled on the inside of a boat before police found him. Tsarnaev was hiding in the boat while trying to evade capture during a manhunt.

According to the indictment, Tsarnaev wrote:

The U.S. Government is killing our innocent civilians. … I can’t stand to see such evil go unpunished. … We Muslims are one body, you hurt one you hurt us all. … Now I don’t like killing innocent people it is forbidden in Islam but due to said [unintelligible] it is allowed. … Stop killing our innocent people and we will stop.

Tsarnaev has been charged with 30 counts including including using weapons of mass destruction and killing four people. His older brother Tamerlan is also suspected of carrying out the attack, but he died in a police shootout shortly after the bombings.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts will hold a press conference about the indictment at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Here’s a copy of the indictment. The details about the note are on page 4:

Dhokhar Tsarnaev Indictment

