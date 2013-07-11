Here's A Sketch Of The Boston Bombing Suspect In Court Today

Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev appeared in court today for his arraignment. The 19-year-old pleaded innocent to all charges.



As this was a federal court, no cameras were allowed inside, and no photo of Tsarnaev leaked. Sketch artists are allowed in the court, however, and one created this image for the Associated Press.

The AP described Tsarnaev’s appearance in their report, describing a jaw injury, an arm in a cast, and swelling around the suspect’s left eye and cheek.

The account also describes Tsarnaev’s demeanor:

Tsarnaev looked much as he did in a photo widely circulated after his arrest, his hair curly and unkempt. He appeared nonchalant, almost bored during the hearing. The cast covered his left forearm, his hand and his fingers.

ABC News have also released their own sketches from the court today:

Just In: Courtroom sketch shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleading not guilty http://t.co/Kb4dRERZ4N pic.twitter.com/vzB5sWh66K — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2013

