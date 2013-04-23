Bombing Suspect Allegedly Gave A Chilling Introduction To His Carjacking Victim

One of the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombings held a gun to a carjacking victim and told him he had been responsible for the bombings, FBI Special Agent Daniel Genck detailed in a criminal complaint filed against 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Monday.



According to the complaint, one of the suspects — the complaint does not specify whether it was Dzhokhar or his 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan — entered the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim.

“Did you hear about the Boston explosion?” the carjacker asked his victim. “I did that.”

According to the complaint, the carjacker then removed a magazine from the gun, showed the victim that he had a bullet in it, and re-inserted the magazine.

“I am serious,” he said.

The carjacker forced his victim to drive to another location to pick up a second man — the other suspect. The man with the gun demanded $45 from the victim, as well as his ATM card and password. The carjacking victim escaped when the two men got out of the car at a convenience store in Cambridge, Mass., according to the complaint.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was charged on Monday with one count of using and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of malicious destruction of property with an explosive device. Tsarnaev could face the death penalty.

Here’s the relevant part of the complaint:

