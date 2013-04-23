BOSTON BOMBING SUSPECT CHARGED IN HOSPITAL BED

U.S. officials have brought charges against 19-year-old Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Justice Department said Monday.



In a criminal complaint, Tsarnaev was charged with one count of using and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of malicious destruction of property with an explosive device. Tsarnaev could face the death penalty.

Tsarnaev is suspecting of carrying out last week’s Boston Marathon bombings with his brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died last Friday after a gunfight with police.

Meanwhile, the White House said Monday that it would not treat Dzhokhar Tsarnaev as an “enemy combatant.” White House press secretary Jay Carney said that Tsarnaev would be prosecuted through the normal criminal justice system.

“This is absolutely the right way to go and the appropriate way to go,” Carney said.

The FBI said Monday that Tsarnaev remains in “serious” condition at Beth Israel Deaconess.

Here is the full complaint:

Criminal Complaint – Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Boston



