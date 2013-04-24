REPORT: The Boston Suspect Admits To It

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev admitted to FBI agents that he and his brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan, detonated bombs at the Boston Marathon last week and killed an MIT police officer, according to a report in the Boston Globe.



However, he had not yet been read his Miranda rights when he admitted to the bombings, meaning that Tsarnaev’s defence team will almost certainly challenge the evidence if it is brought in court.

The 19-year-old Tsarnaev was formally charged on Monday with one count of using and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of malicious destruction of property with an explosive device. Tsarnaev could face the death penalty.

Tsarnaev reportedly told police on Tuesday that he and his brother acted alone and out of religious motivation.

