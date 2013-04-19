AP: Surviving Suspect Is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Joe Weisenthal
boston bomber

The first hard reports about the identities of the Boston Marathon bombing are coming out.

Here’s what we know from reports.

— The age of the two brothers is 19 and 20, according to NBC‘s Pete Williams.

 

— They are reportedly of Chechen background, and is possibly from Turkey.

— They have been reportedly here legally.

— They are NOT, as previously speculated by some, connected to a missing Brown University student.

– A Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev of Cambridge won city scholarships according to a Cambridge government website.

— In February 2011, a Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was named Student Athelete Of The Month at a Cambridge school.

— A page on VK.com (A Russian Facebook) bears the same name (with different transliteration) as the suspect.

Herea re some translations from that page.

Meanwhile, for more on his dead older brother, see here.

