AP: Surviving Suspect Is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The first hard reports about the identities of the Boston Marathon bombing are coming out.
Here’s what we know from reports.
— The age of the two brothers is 19 and 20, according to NBC‘s Pete Williams.
BREAKING: AP: Surviving Boston bomb suspect identified as Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, of Cambridge, Mass. -SS
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2013
— They are reportedly of Chechen background, and is possibly from Turkey.
— They have been reportedly here legally.
— They are NOT, as previously speculated by some, connected to a missing Brown University student.
– A Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev of Cambridge won city scholarships according to a Cambridge government website.
— In February 2011, a Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was named Student Athelete Of The Month at a Cambridge school.
— A page on VK.com (A Russian Facebook) bears the same name (with different transliteration) as the suspect.
Herea re some translations from that page.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s groups on Facebook: CHECHN’s Everything about Chechnya and M&Ms
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) April 19, 2013
Under “Personal priority” Dzhokhar Tsarnaev lists “Career and money”
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) April 19, 2013
5 “noteworthy pages” on Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Facebook: My religion is Islam among them and several humor pages.
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) April 19, 2013
Yearbook pic of Boston bombing suspect, given to me by fmr classmate. “He was quiet”. twitter.com/Brynn4NY/statu…
— Brynn Gingras (@Brynn4NY) April 19, 2013
Meanwhile, for more on his dead older brother, see here.
