AP: Surviving Suspect Is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The first hard reports about the identities of the Boston Marathon bombing are coming out.

Here’s what we know from reports.

— The age of the two brothers is 19 and 20, according to NBC‘s Pete Williams.

BREAKING: AP: Surviving Boston bomb suspect identified as Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, of Cambridge, Mass. -SS — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2013

— They are reportedly of Chechen background, and is possibly from Turkey.

— They have been reportedly here legally.

— They are NOT, as previously speculated by some, connected to a missing Brown University student.

– A Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev of Cambridge won city scholarships according to a Cambridge government website.

— In February 2011, a Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was named Student Athelete Of The Month at a Cambridge school.

— A page on VK.com (A Russian Facebook) bears the same name (with different transliteration) as the suspect.

Herea re some translations from that page.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s groups on Facebook: CHECHN’s Everything about Chechnya and M&Ms — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) April 19, 2013

Under “Personal priority” Dzhokhar Tsarnaev lists “Career and money” — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) April 19, 2013

5 “noteworthy pages” on Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Facebook: My religion is Islam among them and several humor pages. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) April 19, 2013

Yearbook pic of Boston bombing suspect, given to me by fmr classmate. “He was quiet”. twitter.com/Brynn4NY/statu… — Brynn Gingras (@Brynn4NY) April 19, 2013

Meanwhile, for more on his dead older brother, see here.

