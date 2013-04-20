Here's The FBI's Updated Poster For The Most-Wanted Man In America

Dzhokar Tsarnaev is the lone identified suspect still on the loose from the Boston bombing attack.



While the manhunt continues, the FBI is releasing photos, descriptions of vehicles he may be driving, and seeking tips (If you have any, call 1-800-CALL-FBI).

The FBI believes he may be driving a green 1999 Honda Civic sedan with Massachusetts licence plates reading 116GC7.

Here’s the poster for the most-wanted man:

FBI

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.