SUSPECTS' UNCLE: 'They Do Not Deserve To Live On This Earth'

Ruslan Tsarni, the uncle of the two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombings, told a local television station that the suspects “do not deserve to live on this earth.”



Tsarni told WBZ-TV in Boston (in an interview that was just aired by CNN) that the two suspects — Dzhokar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev — do not deserve to live, and he apologized to their victims.

“He deserved his. He absolutely deserved his,” Tsarni said of Tamerlan, who was killed early Friday morning. “They do not deserve to live on this earth.”

We will update with video momentarily.

