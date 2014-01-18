Dyson's Futuristic New Vacuum Runs Faster Than A Formula 1 Racecar

Dyson The DC58

Dyson vacuums have long been coveted for their sleek, compact design and lightweight functionality.

Now, the British manufacturer has unveiled a new line of high-end, cordless vacuums exclusively for the North American market, and they’re beautifully powerful.

They’re so powerful, in fact, that their digital V6 motors run at a stunning 110,000 RPM (for comparison, typical Formula One race cars run at a maximum of 18,000 RPM).

Dyson The DC59

According to a press release from Dyson, the V6 motor was designed in-house and has made the new vacuum 1.5 times more powerful than the previous model. The DC58 and DC59 also have three times the suction power of other cordless vacuums on the market.

Strangely enough, the new handheld DC58 looks just like a power drill, and in a way, it performs like one, too. Fifteen cyclones create centrifugal forces and a constant air current that flows through and around the motor.

And even with all that power, the new line is lighter and easier to manoeuvre than previous models. The DC59, which is basically the same as the DC58 with an attached extension, weighs less than 5 pounds and comes with a docking station that you can mount on your wall for easy storage.

The motorhead is also brand new: Carbon fibre bristles work against static build-up, while other nylon bristles trap ground-in dirt and debris.

The entire line has sleek metal curves that make it feel exceedingly modern, plus transparent plastic lets you watch the motor at work.

Starting Jan. 19, the DC59 will be available for a slightly staggering $US499.99.

Dyson The DC65

Dyson also revealed its brand-new upright vacuum, the DC65. It has a specially-designed brush head that makes it ideal for customers with mixed flooring in their homes. According to Dyson, the brush is more gentle than competitors, meaning that it can keep spinning on hardwood floors without causing damage.

The DC65 starts at $US499.99, but adding accessories for picking up pet hair and cleaning more difficult spots may bring up the price to $US649. It’s also available starting Jan. 19, though it’s exclusive to Best Buy until March.

Check out this video from Dyson to see how amazing the new generation really is.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

