In less than 10 minutes, this powerful A$549 hair dryer gave me the best hair of my life

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider The Dyson Supersonic costs A$549 — but it’s worth every penny.

The hair care space isn’t one that’s seen much tech innovation since handheld hair dryers went mainstream in the 1950s.

While there are flashy new products from time to time, most of us settle for the same-old, same-old: Gadgets that may help us look our best, but are a total pain to use.

So I jumped at the chance to test out the Dyson Supersonic, a A$549 hair dryer that looks like something used in outer space. This product is said to be extremely powerful, super-fast, and capable of much more than turning my hair from wet to dry.

Not only did the Supersonic live up to my expectations, it went above and beyond. Here’s what using it was like:

Overcoming the sticker shock

The Supersonic is Dyson’s first foray into hair care. The company is predominantly known for its powerful and expensive vacuum cleaners, but it also makes hand dryers, lighting, and air purifiers.

Let’s get over the biggest hurdle first: Yes, the Supersonic costs A$U549. It’s very difficult to get over the price tag. Spending A$549 seems absurd, and maybe it is. But if you’re someone with challenging hair, or just someone who uses a hair dryer every day of your life, is it that crazy to invest?

After using the Dyson for a few weeks, I can definitively say yes.

Powerful yet quiet

The dryer is small and lightweight — about the general shape and size of a rubber mallet or maybe a meat tenderizer. Compared to current hair dryers, that alone is revolutionary: there’s no long snout and no extra weight to hold up while trying to dry the back of your head.

There are four heat settings and three fan settings, and the dryer comes with three interchangeable nozzles: A diffuser, a smoothing nozzle, and a concentrator, all of which snap onto the end with magnets. And the dryer itself is made out of a soft-to-the-touch material that looks and feels luxurious.

The first thing I noticed when turning it on is that there’s no slow ramp up or power down like other dryers. When you turn it on, you’re immediately hit with the full force of the air, and when you shut it off, it’s immediately silent. The Supersonic has 1,600 watts of power and an airflow of 85 cubic feet per minute (To give you some perspective, a typical Shop-Vac runs at 120 CFM. This thing is powerful).

The other difference from other dryers is the sound: It’s incredibly quiet for such a powerful machine and the frequency is different. I was able to use the dryer in the morning without bothering my sleeping roommates.”

A dryer and straightener rolled into one

But the two most important features of the dryer are its speed and precision. Because it’s so powerful, it dried my hair in less than 10 minutes — in fact, it was probably closer to five.

As someone with long, thick hair that takes forever to dry, this impressed me. Drying my hair with a hair dryer typically takes about 20 minutes if I’ve let it air dry for a few minutes and more than 30 if it’s soaking wet — and the end results are usually frizzy and flat.

Using a hair dryer has always been a time-consuming and unfulfilling process, so I long ago switched to showering at night and sleeping with wet hair. It’s usually fully dry by the time I wake up, but sometimes — even after eight hours! — I have a few damp spots. And then my natural texture is somewhere between wavy and straight, which means I then need to use either a straightener or curling wand to make it look presentable.

All of this is to say, I’m not someone with perfectly manageable, reliable hair.

The Supersonic and its concentrator attachment fixed all that. The narrow opening turned the device into a hair dryer and straightening iron rolled into one, which meant after about five minutes, my hair was completely done. I even used the attachment with fully dry hair one day and it quickly straightened the weird waves and kinks I developed by letting it air dry. It left me with shiny, straight hair that still had volume and took about 50% of the effort my hair normally requires.

Here’s the end result

After a few weeks of using the dryer, I’m a convert. It’s powerful, dries my hair in minutes, and leaves it softer and smoother than it is with a typical dryer.

If there’s one downside (beyond the high price) it’s the cord – it’s thick and somewhat unyielding with a large plastic hunk toward one end, almost like a laptop charger. That certainly makes it more difficult to wrap up and store than the average dryer.

But that minor inconvenience is worth it, simply for how amazing your hair will look. If you can spare the A$549, it’s worth every penny.





This story was originally published in 2017.

