Bosch is suing Dyson for making false claims about its vacuum cleaners

BSH Hausgerate, the company behind Siemens and Bosch, is taking legal action against British technology company Dyson, famous for its vacuums and hand dryers.

The German company, which sells vacuum cleaners under the Bosch brand in the UK, is responding to a previous legal action taken by Dyson last week.

Last week, Dyson claimed that BSH was misleading customers about the power usage of its vacuum cleaners in a manner Dyson’s founder James Dyson said was “akin to that seen in the Volkswagen scandal.”

In a statement today, BSH said that the allegations against them are “unfounded and untrue” and that all of their machines are tested to the appropriate European standards. BSH CEO Karsten Ottenberg added, “We have long since been aware that James Dyson has a history of taking a very aggressive approach against his competitors and has a desire to be in the public eye.

“With his completely unfounded accusations of cheating in the past week he has now overstepped the mark, which is why we will now initiate legal steps against Dyson.”

BSH also pointed out that in 2014, BSH obtained an injunction against Dyson preventing it from making alleged false claims in its ads for some of its vacuums.

Bosch’s new legal action stems from a statement made by Dyson about the Siemens Q8.0 and Bosch GL80/In’Genius ProPerform vacuum models, claiming that the models were cheating power tests. Dyson said that

“Consumers purchasing these machines on the basis of their widely advertised stated AAAA rating are being misled.”

Dyson’s founder, the inventor James Dyson added, “Bosch has installed control electronics into some of its machines to wrongfully increase energy consumption when in use — to cheat the EU energy label. “It seems that industry is rife with manufacturers engineering to find their way around tests, rather than engineering better, more efficient technology. This behaviour is seriously misleading customers.”

Business Insider has reached out to Dyson and the company said it was aware “aware” of the proceedings but did not immediately have further comment.

