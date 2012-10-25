British Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturer Accuses Chinese Spy Of Stealing Secrets For German Rival

Photo: Giftss on Flickr

It is a case of espionage involving top secret blueprints for the latest technology and an international trail that leads from a world-leading British company’s HQ to China, via Germany.The alleged theft of the £100 million technology by an industrial “spy” did not involve laser-guided weapons or the latest tablet technology, but something much more prosaic — vacuum cleaners.



Dyson has filed papers at the High Court alleging that a worker at its Wiltshire base stole the blueprints and passed them to its rival, Bosch. It demands that the German manufacturer returns the details of the technology.

Dyson alleges that the unnamed employee was paid £11,650 by Bosch for passing on details of its “secret motor technology” over a two-year period.

The employee in question, who is thought to be Chinese and had a pre-existing relationship with Bosch, worked at Dyson’s head office in Malmesbury, Wilts, until earlier this year, when the alleged espionage was uncovered. The individual was one of a team of 100 engineers who developed high-speed brushless motors used to power Dyson’s vacuum cleaners and Airblade hand dryers.

According to a Dyson spokesman, the motors, which incorporate microchip technology, drive high volumes of air through the appliance and are not licensed to any other companies.

As well as passing on the information to Bosch, the mole is alleged to have passed on the information to Bosch’s Chinese motor manufacturer. Dyson claimed that the spy was paid the money via a “business” created for the purpose.

Mark Taylor, research and development director at Dyson, said: “Bosch’s vice-president for engineering employed a Dyson engineer and benefited from our confidential know-how and expertise. We have spent over 15 years and £100 million developing high-speed brushless motors. We are demanding the immediate return of our intellectual property.”

Dyson says its motors are key to its success. Using “digital impulse technology” pioneered by the company founder, Sir James Dyson, they spin at 104,000rpm. The company has fought hard against attempts to copy its products, with its Air Multiplier fan the subject of about 500 infringements in more than 30 countries over the past two years.

Dyson said that it has confronted Bosch with evidence of wrongdoing but said that the German company has “refused to return” the technology.

In a statement, Bosch said: “Dyson employed an individual with a pre-existing consultancy agreement with Bosch Lawn and Garden Limited in relation to garden products, and not vacuum cleaners or hand dryers as Dyson implies. Bosch has sought to establish the full details of what occurred, including attempting to establish from Dyson what, if any, confidential information supposedly passed between Bosch and Dyson.”

“Bosch regrets that Dyson has chosen to issue legal proceedings and a press statement at this stage, but will continue to act in the appropriate way.”

