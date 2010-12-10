Chaotic Dodgers Win "organisation Of The Year" Award

Photo: Flickr Dirk Hansen

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been named the 2010 Topps organisation of the Year for Major League Baseball.These are the same Dodgers that have been fought over in court by Frank and Jamie McCourt for the past year. Huh?



Apparently the award is given to the team that has the most depth and talent on its major league and minor league rosters. It doesn’t take into consideration any embarrassing ownership squabbles or their 80-82 record.

The award has existed since 1996 and the 2009 winner was none other than the World Champion San Francisco Giants. Perhaps better days are ahead for the Dodgers.

For more on the McCourt situation, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.