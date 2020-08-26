'Dynamite' is BTS's first song entirely in English, but that doesn't mean the group is giving up their K-pop identity

Big Hit Entertainment BTS members pose at the virtual press conference for ‘Dynamite’ ahead of the music video release.

On Friday, BTS released a new music video for the feel-good song, “Dynamite.”

In no surprise for one of the most popular boy groups in history, BTS shattered the YouTube Record for Most-Viewed Video in the first 24 hours of release with over 101 million views.

But what really made headlines was that “Dynamite” is the band’s first song with entirelyEnglish lyrics.

This decision may have been a surprise for many fans. To date, BTS has written, produced, and performed most of their songs in Korean. And while there are exceptions – band member RM collaborated with musician Lil Nas X for the “Seoul Town Road Remix” and BTS’s latest album release in Japan also featured a number of songs in Japanese – for the most part, the group is known for their Korean lyrics.

So what does the English single mean for BTS?

‘Dynamite’ may seem new, but it doesn’t ‘reverse the identity’ that belongs to BTS as artists

BTS member Jin told reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the music video release that recording a song in English was a “new challenge” to “show a new side of BTS to our fans.”

Not only are the lyrics entirely in English, but the style and genre of the music are also closer to pop music, according to Gyu Tag Lee, an assistant professor of cultural studies at George Mason University Korea.

As a result, the new lyrics, genre, and style in “Dynamite” may initially surprise viewers who tuned in for K-pop.

“K-pop is a very unique and distinct genre. There are very specific qualities of K-pop that fans expect when they tune into the genre,” Lee explained. “Naturally when the music is slightly different than what they expect – that generates conversation.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But at the end of the day, Lee said that the new upbeat single does not stray too far away from their roots in K-pop. Everything from the visual aesthetic of the music video to the members’ style and presentation is still very BTS.

“BTS has crafted an identity for themselves as one of the most representative K-pop groups, and I don’t think that has changed,” Lee said. “Yes, it’s a new attempt, but it does not reverse the identity they have crafted for themselves as artists.”

“Just because BTS releases a new single in English doesn’t mean their fundamental identity – the fact that they’re Korean – has changed,” Korean culture and K-pop journalist Hee A Park agreed. “They’re still K-pop artists.”

The new single is a ‘gift’ to fans abroad

Band member J-Hope told reporters on Friday that “Dynamite” was a last-minute decision that wasn’t originally in the plans for BTS.

“We wanted to be on stage and as a group that has to communicate with the fans, we felt empty and powerless,” BTS member Jimin said. “We needed a breakthrough to overcome this emptiness and powerlessness and we came across this new opportunity.”

Experts say “Dynamite” signals to fans abroad that BTS is prioritising their global audiences even if they cannot meet them in person right now.

“Because of the pandemic, BTS can’t hold concerts or tours around the world,” Lee said. Lyrics take on even more importance when fans are accessing the songs through streaming services versus at a live performance with crowds and loud music.

When viewed through this lens, singing the lyrics in English is like a “gift” and an “expression of care” for fans in English-speaking countries, according to Korean music critic Youngdae Kim.

“These fans have, up until now, done their best to analyse and consume BTS content withstanding the language barriers,” Kim said. He added that there will be a “different sense of familiarity and affinity one experiences when they listen to the song in their native language.”

Park also pointed out that details in the music video, like the various posters of world-famous artists hanging in Jungkook’s room, included references that could appeal to fans worldwide, too.

Balancing ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’ with ‘BTS’

At a virtual press conference on Friday ahead of the new music video release, BTS members explained in their own words why they decided to sing entirely in English.

RM said the group decided that they “wanted to keep it in English and preserve the charm” they first felt when the song presented itself as an opportunity.

“When we were recording the guide version, we thought that English lyrics fit the melody a little bit better,” band member V added.

Big Hit Entertainment ‘Considering the song and the melody, we all agreed that singing in English would be better,’ V said at the virtual press conference ahead of the ‘Dynamite’ music video release.

Based on what BTS members have said, it’s difficult to know whether “Dynamite” signals more opportunities in the future for fans to hear the group sing in more languages in addition to Korean. Ultimately, it seems that the English lyrics in “Dynamite” – like the release of the song itself – is best interpreted as a fun surprise for BTS fans.

But if “Dynamite” foreshadows a progression towards making music in languages beyond Korean, BTS is tasked with a balancing act. The group strongly embraces their identity as Korean artists and many Korean fans are more familiar with the group under the name “Bangtan Sonyeondan” (or “Bangtan Boys”) rather than their international moniker BTS.

“One remaining task for BTS is to help fans who are struggling with the two identities of ‘BTS’ and ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’ to understand that ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’ is ‘BTS’ and ‘BTS’ is ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan,'” Park told Insider.

In a way, “Dynamite” is already a step forward in balancing these dual identities and audiences. While the lyrics may be in English, “Dynamite” fits into the “Newtro” (a combination of “retro” and “new”) trend that is currently popular in Korea, according to The Korea Times.

“This song – even if it is in English – will work for audiences in Korea,” Kim said.

Interviews were conducted in Korean and translated into English by the author.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.