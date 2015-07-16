This new superyacht can take you from Miami to the Galapagos on a single tank of fuel

Monaco-based boat builder Dynamiq has released renderings of a new superyacht that is currently under construction in Italy.
The vessel is known as the GTT, meaning Gran Turismo Transatlantic — an homage to the GT car designation.
“Our goal was to create a next generation yacht for a new era,” said Dynamiq founder and CEO Sergei Dobrroserdov. “Efficient, clean, easy to order and customise. That’s what Dynamiq is all about.”
That means the GTT can travel at 16 knots (19 mph) while burning much less fuel than other yachts, thanks to its shallow draft of only 6 feet.
It's designed to be fully customisable by the buyer, to suit seafarers in the Mediterranean, Middle East, and beyond.
A 1,292-square-foot sundeck is the anchor point of the upper deck. It too can be configured to suit individual tastes.
The GTT is available in varying lengths, ranging from a 127-foot base to the 132-foot 'limousine version.'
