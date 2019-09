<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Here's a really easy setup for displaying data in Excel. The key is to create dynamic named ranges. Watch the video to see how to do it in just a few easy steps. Produced by Sara Silverstein. Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.