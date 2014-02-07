This Video Will Make You See The Earth In A Whole New Way

This video below, originally created by NASA’s Scientific Visualisation Studio, highlights many aspects of the Earth’s complexity.

It shows the vast scale of the sun’s influence on the Earth, from the flowing particles of the solar wind and the fury of coronal mass ejections to the winds and currents driven by the solar heating of the atmosphere and ocean.

If you needed any more of a nudge to press play, the film is narrated by Liam Neeson. It is part of a full-length planetarium film called “Dynamic Earth.” The movie also won first place in the video category of Science’s Best Scientific Visualizations of 2013.

Get ready for your mind to be blown (full screen and HD recommended):

