Dylan Ratigan's Ratings Show A Loss For MSNBC, But He's Still Beating CNBC's 'Closing Bell'

Dylan Ratigan.

In today’s New York Times, Brian Stelter profiles MSNBC’s Dylan Ratigan, whom he describes as “a financial news apostate who has transformed himself into an outspoken opponent of too-big-to-fail banks and the politicians whom he calls their servants … a man who, until recently, hosted a stock-picking show on CNBC, the cable personification of Wall Street.”Stelter points out that Ratigan’s 4 p.m. weekday show, which averaged around 330,000 daily viewers in May, has boosted MSNBC’s ratings 20% from the traditional newscast the network was running in the same time slot in May of last year.



But Ratigan’s overall ratings for the first six months of 2010 paint a different picture.

According to Nielsen (see chart below), Ratigan averaged 325,000 total viewers and 83,000 in the 25-54 demographic between Dec. 28 and June 24, down from the 374,000 total viewers and 107,000 aged 25-54 that MSNBC averaged during the same period a year earlier.

That puts Ratigan in third place behind Fox News Channel’s “Your World With Neil Cavuto” and CNN’s “Situation Room.”

But he’s still ahead of CNBC, the network he left rather controversially in April of 2009 (but of which he none the less spoke positively in Stelter’s piece: It “still shines the light on the debate about ideas in the financial markets”), whose “Closing Bell” averaged 291,000 viewers in the first six months of 2010, down sharply from 373,000 in the same period a year earlier.

Here’s a breakdown:

