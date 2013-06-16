Dylan Ratigan Weighs In On The Bloomberg Spy Scandal

Those who use the Bloomberg Terminal got a shock in May when they learned that Bloomberg reporters were able to access information about users. The scandal has raised questions about what information could be obtained, how often it was accessed, and what exactly reporters did with that information.



Here is what former Bloomberg reporter Dylan Ratigan confirms:

The infamous “UUID” function was no secret among reporters during his nine-year tenure at Bloomberg, which began in the mid-90s

He used it himself

He tells us what he could and couldn’t see…

