"Dylan Ratigan" Confirms Move To ABC*

Former CNBC anchor Dylan Ratigan is probably headed to ABC News. When? We don’t know.



Earlier, “Ratigan” confirmed the move on Twitter: “yes, going to ABC stay tuned,” he said.

But CNBC regular Jon Najarian says the “dylanratigan” account on Twitter is fake.

Earlier: This move, which has been rumoured since Ratigan quit his job at CNBC last week, could give Ratigan a much larger, broader audience than he had at NBC’s business cable network.

Reached for comment, ABC rep Jeffrey Schneider wouldn’t discuss the supposed deal, probably because he can’t: Ratigan reportedly has a six-month noncompete clause with CNBC.

Schneider did tell us the same thing he told the AP last week: “We think the world of Dylan Ratigan.”

“Ratigan has a six-month non-compete clause in his contract, according to sources, so he will not be going anywhere fast unless CNBC waives the clause,” B&C reported yesterday. “rumours of a perch at ABC News and Good Morning America were shot down by sources at ABC.”

Know more? Let us know via email at [email protected], via telephone at 646-747-0248, or via our anonymous tips box.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.