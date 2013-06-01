DYLAN RATIGAN: I'm Coming Back To The Media Business

Dylan Ratigan, the former star CNBC and MSNBC host, is currently an organic farmer.



He sleeps on friends’ couches and works to help veterans find meaningful work. The farm in southern California is part of that project.

But Ratigan’s coming back to the media business!

When and how he’s not sure, but he just broke the news in an exclusive interview with us…



Produced by Business Insider Video

This story was originally published by CNBC.

