Dylan Ratigan Quitting CNBC?

Be worried Fast Money fans. Your favourite host Dylan Ratigan could be out the door, at least if we’re interpreting this awkward NYPost story correctly.



THERE was high drama at CNBC yesterday as “Fast Money” anchor Dylan Ratigan quit — sources say today will be his last day on-air — and an insider is blaming his battles with network big Susan Krakower.

…

Our source says Ratigan’s contract expires Wednesday and he’s talked to other networks. Another insider said, “Everybody is buzzing about this today. And at [CNBC Senior VP] Jonathan Wald‘s going-away party the other night, Dylan and [CNBC President] Mark Hoffman were barely speaking to each other. It also comes down to Dylan wanting to take his career to the next level with some new show, and I’m not sure CNBC is willing. But who knows, maybe they’ll make a last-minute deal with him to stay.”

CNBC denied the “premise” of the story to NYP. We’ve reached out for comment ourselves and will update.

