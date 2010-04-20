(This post originally appeared on the author’s blog.)



This letter is a call to (electronic) arms on Patriots’ Day.

Mr. President, please show the American people the AIG emails.

In the wake of the disclosures associated with Friday’s government

fraud accusations against Goldman, Sachs & Co., one of our nation’s

wealthiest, largest and most politically well-connected banks, it is

inexcusable the U.S. government still refuses to release the thousands

of emails that exist between AIG and Goldman Sachs.

Unlike the Icelandic volcano, this was no natural disaster. Trillions

of dollars have been defrauded from the US taxpayer by a banking scam

run by the top 1% of our country.

The mark for this con game has been and continues to be every teacher,

cop, firefighter, nurse, conservative saver, small investor, student

and retiree. People whose pensions, homes, jobs and monthly retirement

stipends have been and continue to be deprived — so these people can

use our government to transfer money from your work to themselves.

We also know that the same people responsible for this failed system

are STILL RUNNING IT, leaving obvious conflicts of interest everywhere

you turn.

But the American people still have one tremendous ally in not letting

them get away with the fraud – a SEC law that forces these companies

to keep records of all of their communications coupled with the most

sophisticated, extraordinary ability to use 21st Century technology to

quickly harvest relevant information out of billions of pieces of

data.

And even by barely scratching the surface, this is what we already find:

A Goldman Sachs Vice President accused of fraud, writing “more and

more leverage in the system, The whole building is about to collapse

anytime now…”

An S&P ratings agent saying “Let’s hope we are all wealthy and retired

by the time this house of cards falters.”

Our government is in a position to grant access to a vast pool of

information that could answer so many questions about why all our

money was taken. But flush with money from these potentially

fraudulent institutions, politicians have systematically gutted the

very people charged with investigating these crimes.

As a final insult, they provide 23.7 trillion in direct and implied

support for these bankers to keep bonusing themselves billions, yet

offer a paltry 0.0000003% of that amount to investigate how this

incredibly un-American event happened in the first place.

To add insult to injury, we the people now OWN the company at the

centre of much of the alleged fraud. Currently, you the US taxpayer,

own 80 per cent of AIG and there are now 5 people who represent us as

trustees at the company.

Please Mr. President,

Show the American people the AIG emails. Many are suffering, our young

are without work, our middle class is stuck in houses they can’t sell,

making it impossible to move to new jobs for the future of our

country, and our retirees who, at their most vulnerable, find the

custodians of their life savings as either crooks or suckers for the

bankster scams.

As our President, you are in charge of AIG. That means that without

even a court order, the American people can see every email and it is

long past due for you to release those 10 years of AIG emails to the

people.

Today, in honour of our ongoing fight against tyranny, let’s send a

plea to all our elected officials, Treasury Secretary and president to

fulfil their custodial obligation to those they represent and show

the American people the AIG emails.

And just to prove a point, look into your old email files and find

some innocuous email from the past 10 years to attach to the

bottom…perhaps if we show them ours, they will show us theirs.

Here is how to do it:

Your Representative http://www.house.gov/

Your Senator http://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner

President Barack Obama

