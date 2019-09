The former star TV anchor Dylan Ratigan recently ditched everything to go work on an organic hydroponic farm in southern California.



The obvious question that many Ratigan fans had in response to this news was, “Huh? Is he having a mid-life crisis?”

So we asked him that.

His answer was unequivocal.



Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.