He’s relentless!



For your Dylan Ratigan-viewing pleasure, he devoted several minutes yesterday to protester of the American Bankers Association. Enjoy. (Also, we’re pretty sure that’s not Sheila Bair at the protest).

Visit msnbc.com for Breaking News, World News, and News about the Economy

