Dylan Ratigan Hasn't Made Money In A Year

Over a year ago on June 10, 2012 New York Times best-selling author and MSNBC host Dylan Ratigan announced he was leaving it all, stepping out of the limelight, departing New York City for California, and starting a farm.



A hydroponic farm…

No, not one of those hydroponic farms (though he has mellowed considerably since leaving TV).

Ratigan has spent the past year working on his newest endeavour, the Veterans Job Corps, designed to help veterans find meaningful and engaging work. The program’s first project is an expansion Archi’s Acres, a hydroponic farming operation in Southern California founded by an ex-Marine and his wife.

He invested all six figures from his book Greedy Bastards into the project and hasn’t made any new income in the past year.

Does he regret it? Watch below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.