Dylan Ratigan Going To MSNBC

Dylan Ratigan is staying in the NBC family after all.



After abruptly leaving CNBC, the former Fast Money host is landing at MSNBC where we will host his own morning show from 9:00 AM — 11:00 AM following the popular Morning Joe.

We interviewed Ratigan after his departure last month. He expressed a desire for a broader platform to speak on bigger issues.

MediaBistro has the release.

rumours were hot and heavy there for a while that Dylan was headed to ABC News, and ABC certainly did nothing to discourage this. We wonder whether Dylan used ABC to bludgeon NBC into giving him the MSNBC slot… or whether the ABC opportunity fell through.

