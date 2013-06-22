Ratigan's Early Career: Hanging With Bloomberg's Ex-Wife, And Spending His $10K Monthly Expense Account

Dylan Ratigan has had a long and interesting career in media.



He was the Global Managing Editor for Corporate Finance at Bloomberg, he helped develop CNBC’s Fast Money and Closing Bell. Most recently he was the host of his own, The Dylan Ratigan Show. And then a year ago Ratigan left it all to work on a veterans job initiative.

But when Ratigan was just starting out he got his first lucky break while smoking cigarettes with Susan Bloomberg (yes, that’s Mayor Bloomberg’s ex-wife)…

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.