Dylan Ratigan Already Pissing People Off At MSNBC

Dylan Ratigan’s new show at MSNBC won’t start until later this month but already his arrival at the network is ruffling feathers. Page Six reports that Ratigan has alienated staffers in the MSNBC newsroom by staking out territory with signs that say “Team Ratigan” placed on desks and the door of an empty office he has set aside as a conference room.



“Contessa Brewer is the most upset, because not only did she have eyes on that office, she’s the one Ratigan is displacing in the morning,” an insider tells Page Six.

Of course, the MSNBC flack denies everything. “There are signs that say ‘Team Ratigan,’ but no one is p – – – ed off about it. Everybody is happy to work with Dylan.”

What is it with these CNBC folks? It wasn’t too long ago that we were reading about infighting between popular anchors at that network. Then, as soon as Dylan arrives at MSNBC, internal feuding breaks out. Is there something in the water out there in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey?

Of course, there’s a strong chance that Dylan is just using a time-honored con he learned from his days at CNBC, spreading rumours of feuding as a clever way of gaining publicity for the new show. Or is that too cynical?

